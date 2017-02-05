Cow/Calf VIEW ALL

Four Different Ways to Weigh Calves Birth weight of calves might be one of the most important factors in profitability of the beef herd. Reporting exact calf birth weight is important for accurate calculation of birth weight EPD and......

Prior, Proper, Planning Precedes Profitable Purchases As the bull-buying season gets underway, commercial cattlemen should do their home work to help ensure the bull(s) they purchase this year meet their needs. Like most things in life, preparedness......

Preparing for Calving Season There is nothing like a healthy new born calf to make your day. However, it is important to remember there are several factors that can influence the health and vigor of new born calves. Here are......