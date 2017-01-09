After suffering through a pre-Thanksgiving downtrend, female prices have taken queues from the feeder cattle market. Prices were generally softer in December, especially for older and open females.......
Calf and yearling markets continued to recover from the mid-October wreck when prices declined 13% in a two-week period. Late-November and early-December auction prices were 7% higher on yearlings......
After a few weeks of above-average temperatures, livestock producers will feel the chill with an early-January cold snap.University of Kentucky agricultural meteorologist Matt Dixon explained that......
Drought has consumed the Southeast United States for several months. The focal point of this drought has been where Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia meet. However, the drought has spread into East......