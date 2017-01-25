RegisterSign in

Struggling U.S. Farm Sector Faces New Threat as TPP Dies

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to back out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, a $62 billion market for U.S. farmers, provides a fresh threat to a slumping agricultural economy that has grown increasingly dependent on exports.

Jan 25, 2017 | 9:29 AM

By, Mark Weinraub, Reuters

Cow/Calf

The concept of scoring various traits for cattle is common.Recently, I had the opportunity to udder score a set of 82 first-calf heifers after they weaned their calves. The process was not very......
Before applying the obstetrical chains to "pull" a calf during a difficult birth, a proper analysis of the situation must be made.  Wash the vulva, anus and the area in between using......
A new document from the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine provides a summary of the bovine reproductive cycle and the role of reproductive hormones, along with descriptions of how various......
One of the early requirements in the Missouri Show-Me-Select Heifer Program is the pre-breeding examination."The exam, done by a veterinarian, normally four to six weeks before breeding will......

Stocker/Pasture/Rangeland

Ranchers with cattle on winter pastures have a few management strategies to help them cope with snowstorms.Wind ProtectionProtection from the wind for cattle grazing dormant winter pastures is......
High winds and drying grass and brush should prompt homeowners and landowners alike to take time to prepare before wildfires spark across Texas. “Folks might think the recent rains will......
Now that we have started a new year, 2017 seems like a good time to admit something to everyone.  I have the tendency to procrastinate.  I know, I know, I should be ashamed.  But......
The strongest cool-season grass pastures come from varieties of tall fescue infected with a fungus. This infection can be good-or bad.It took decades to discover those internal fungi are not......

Cattle Feeding

Recently (January 17th), USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics (NASS) released reports on: stock level as of December 1st, 2016’s final production statistics, and new alfalfa acres......
The cattle markets are not what they were the last couple of years and many producers are re-evaluating their production costs to determine where expenses might be trimmed. It is a well-......
Feed costs exceed 50% of the annual beef cattle production costs and with the current market situation, the pressure to determine the most cost-effective feedstuffs has become even more important......
Free flowing water is just as import-ant in the winter as it is in the summer, says Mindy Hubert, South Dakota State University. Feeding hay and salt blocks increases water intake.There are a......
