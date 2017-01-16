Cattle Feeding VIEW ALL

Keep Water Units from Freezing Free flowing water is just as import-ant in the winter as it is in the summer, says Mindy Hubert, South Dakota State University. Feeding hay and salt blocks increases water intake.There are a......

What are Safe Feeding Levels for Mycotoxin Contaminated Corn? The 2016 corn crop in many locations around Central-Michigan has resulted in challenges for grain producers. Several different Mycotoxin types can be found in grains under variable growing......

VFD: The Time is Now This year, Jan. 1 brought more than ‑ reworks, champagne toasts and resolutions. It also marked the full implementation of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) new veterinary feed......