The Front Gate: Tilting at Windmills

For the cowboys who lived it, 2014 provided a once-in-a-lifetime market.

Jan 09, 2017 | 6:30 AM

By, Greg Henderson

Cow/Calf

Every new year brings with it a New Year’s resolution, and this year, mine would be to earn an extra $300 per cow.Think about it. Why not make it happen? I would anticipate trying would be......
In the process of saving on inputs, some producers might cut back on the money spent for replacement bulls. But using a bull of reduced quality could imp-act profitability for the next several......
Oklahoma has already experienced one “Artic cold front.”  Another is expected to arrive in a few days.  Unfortunately, that probably won’t be the last one to show up......
After suffering through a pre-Thanksgiving downtrend, female prices have taken queues from the feeder cattle market. Prices were generally softer in December, especially for older and open females.......

Stocker/Pasture/Rangeland

Calf and yearling markets continued to recover from the mid-October wreck when prices declined 13% in a two-week period. Late-November and early-December auction prices were 7% higher on yearlings......
After a few weeks of above-average temperatures, livestock producers will feel the chill with an early-January cold snap.University of Kentucky agricultural meteorologist Matt Dixon explained that......
Resource Categories RevisitedPart 2 will cover the remaining 3 categories of the ranch inventory. Financial, human and physical resources. As mentioned in Part 1, a ranch inventory should......
Drought has consumed the Southeast United States for several months. The focal point of this drought has been where Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia meet. However, the drought has spread into East......

Cattle Feeding

The 2016 corn crop in many locations around Central-Michigan has resulted in challenges for grain producers. Several different Mycotoxin types can be found in grains under variable growing......
This year, Jan. 1 brought more than ‑ reworks, champagne toasts and resolutions. It also marked the full implementation of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) new veterinary feed......
Since the mid-1900’s, large round balers have been utilized to store hay and other forages as winter feedstuffs on cow/calf operations in the Upper Midwest. Today there are many baler options......
Winter weather if finally arriving and when it gets here for good we need to be prepared to handle and transport cattle appropriately. The heat of summer can be a challenge but the cold, wet and......
