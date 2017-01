Cow/Calf VIEW ALL

FDA Guide Outlines Cattle Estrous Cycle and Synchronization Options A new document from the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine provides a summary of the bovine reproductive cycle and the role of reproductive hormones, along with descriptions of how various......

Improve Pregnancy Rate with a Pre-Breeding Exam One of the early requirements in the Missouri Show-Me-Select Heifer Program is the pre-breeding examination."The exam, done by a veterinarian, normally four to six weeks before breeding will......

Beware of Johne’s Disease Johne’s (pronounced Yo-knees) Disease is a chronic disease of severe, watery diarrhea and weight loss in adult cattle caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium avium subsp. ......