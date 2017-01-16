RegisterSign in

Cattle Market Silver Lining: Stability

The worst of the equity drain is likely over, leaving opportunity for good managers.

Jan 15, 2017 | 12:33 PM

By, Greg Henderson

Crossbreeding, bringing together parents that are distantly related but capable of producing viable offspring, has increased hybrid vigor within domestically raised livestock.Extensive research has......
Give me a lever long enough … and single-handed I can move the world. -- ArchimedesHigh points of leverage in a cattle production system are places where strategic inputs of time and......
Free flowing water is just as import-ant in the winter as it is in the summer, says Mindy Hubert, South Dakota State University. Feeding hay and salt blocks increases water intake.There are a......
A list of things to consider over the next few months heading into spring calving.JanuaryPrepare for calving season. Select areas (past and new) of your operation to calve heifers and cows......

When beef herd profit margins shrink, the losses from grazing toxic tall fescue gain attention.Convincing cow herd owners to eradicate their old fescue and plant new novel-endophyte fescue is......
The best way to utilize cornstalks is to graze them. Cattle graze selectively, looking for the more palatable feedstuffs. The more palatable parts of the plant are also more nutritious. Cattle......
Calf and yearling markets continued to recover from the mid-October wreck when prices declined 13% in a two-week period. Late-November and early-December auction prices were 7% higher on yearlings......
After a few weeks of above-average temperatures, livestock producers will feel the chill with an early-January cold snap.University of Kentucky agricultural meteorologist Matt Dixon explained that......

Free flowing water is just as import-ant in the winter as it is in the summer, says Mindy Hubert, South Dakota State University. Feeding hay and salt blocks increases water intake.There are a......
The 2016 corn crop in many locations around Central-Michigan has resulted in challenges for grain producers. Several different Mycotoxin types can be found in grains under variable growing......
This year, Jan. 1 brought more than ‑ reworks, champagne toasts and resolutions. It also marked the full implementation of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) new veterinary feed......
Since the mid-1900’s, large round balers have been utilized to store hay and other forages as winter feedstuffs on cow/calf operations in the Upper Midwest. Today there are many baler options......
